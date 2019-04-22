Allen Kee / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) -- Thirteen is proving to be an unlucky number for the New York Yankees. Aaron Judge, who dons the number on his jersey, is the latest player to join the team’s injured list. With his addition to the list, the Yankees now have 13 players who are battling injuries. The 26-year-old right fielder strained his left oblique while swinging in the sixth inning of Saturday’s game against the Kansas City Royals. Judge was placed on the 10-day injured list the following day. The Yankees recalled infielder Thairo Estrada from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to step in for Judge during his absence from the lineup. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

