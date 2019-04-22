Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Tom Brady often speaks about his deep appreciation for his parents and the hand they’ve had in his great success.

The New England Patriots quarterback shared a lengthy post to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday.

Alongside Galynn Brady and Tom Brady Sr.’s wedding photo and a more recent photo of the couple, the football star wrote, “The strength of their marriage has always been an inspiration and the best example to me and my sisters of what true love, respect and commitment mean.”

He explained that their union has helped him and his three sisters navigate life’s challenges.

“Life always has its ups and downs and their togetherness in good and bad taught us teamwork,” he wrote. “Their trust, love and dedication as parents taught us how to become the parents we are today.”

He went on, “They have always put our family first and instilled in us the values they were taught from their parents, which we now carry on and teach our own kids. They have always encouraged us to attain milestones and we’re honored to celebrate this one they’ve achieved.”

“We love you so much, mom and dad,” he added. “Happy anniversary!!!”

Brady is extremely close with his family. They were at Super Bowl LIII in February to watch him get his sixth ring after the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3.

