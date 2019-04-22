Buckingham Palace responds to report Prince Harry, Meghan may move to Africa

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images(LONDON) -- As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prepare for the birth of their first child, a new report claims the couple may raise their child for some time outside of the U.K.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly considering heading on a “sabbatical” for six months. Their likely destination is Africa, a place close to both of their hearts.



“I think they're looking to go abroad for extended periods of time, most likely to Africa, to take roles overseas working and living a bit to give them a little freedom,” said ABC News royal contributor Roya Nikkhah, who broke the story of Meghan and Harry’s possible move in The Sunday Times.



"I think the feeling is Harry and Meghan do have global appeal ... why not send them somewhere they can make a real impact?," Nikkhah continued, noting that Africa includes many Commonwealth countries. "They are the rock stars. Why not send them abroad?"



Africa is where Harry, 34, whisked Meghan, 37, away a few weeks after the couple's first date in 2017.



"I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana and we camped out with each other under the stars," Harry said in his post-engagement interview with Markle last year. "She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic, so then we were really by ourselves, which I think was crucial to me to make sure we had a chance to get to know each other."



Harry also included Botswana in Meghan's engagement ring. The main stone in Meghan's ring is sourced from Botswana, while the diamonds surrounding it are from the jewelry collection of Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana.



Harry has also said in previous interviews that Botswana will always have sentimental value to him because Africa is where he and Prince Charles and Prince William went to "get away from it all" after Diana's death in 1997.



Harry also established his charity, Sentebale, in the African country of Lesotho in 2006 after first visiting the nation two years earlier during his gap year as a teenager.



Buckingham Palace issued a statement after the news broke in The Sunday Times, calling reports of future plans for Harry and Meghan "speculative."



“Any future plans for The Duke and Duchess are speculative at his stage. No decisions have been taken about future roles," the statement said. "The Duke will continue to fulfill his role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador.”



Prince Harry was spotted Sunday attending Easter services with other members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William and Kate, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where he and Meghan wed.



Meghan did not attend. She has told well-wishers she is due in late April or early May.



Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, is said to be close by her side at the couple's newly-renovated home, Frogmore Cottage.

