TYLER – Tyler Junior College has announced sophomore students Justin Crowe and Hannah Lair as the recipients of its annual Rotary Young Citizens and Watson W. Wise Incentive awards. Recipients are chosen by a vote of TJC faculty and staff.

The Rotary Young Citizens Award goes to two TJC sophomores each year, based on qualities including: dependability, service, honesty, courtesy, loyalty, leadership, sportsmanship and scholarship. Justin Crowe is a chemistry/pre-med major from Jacksonville. After graduating from TJC, Crowe plans to transfer to The University of Texas at Tyler and then attend medical school.



Hannah Lair is an elementary education major from Carlinville, Illinois. After graduating from TJC in May, Lair will attend Texas Tech University and continue her studies toward a career as an educator.

Crowe was also named the recipient of the Watson W. Wise Incentive Award. The award goes to a TJC student who has exhibited the best in the virtues of industry, scholarship and student activity, and who plans to attend a senior university or college in the fall