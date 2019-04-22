TYLER – It’s time for the Tyler firemen’s annual fill the boot campaign. From Tuesday through Sunday, Tyler firemen will be at 7 locations around Tyler asking you to put money in those big boots. The funds go toward helping kids and adults suffering from muscular dystrophy and other muscle-debilitating diseases. The money will provide the MDA with funds that goes to support groups and care centers. It will also help kids attend the MDA Summer Camp at no cost to their families. The firemen’s goal this year is to raise $70,000.

You will find Tyler firemen filling those boots at the following locations:

Brookshire’s: 2735 East 5th Street

Lowe’s: 5720 South Broadway Avenue

Sam’s Club: 2025 SSW Loop 323

Super 1 Foods: 1105 East Gentry and 172 Centennial Parkway

Tyler Pounds Regional Airport: 700 Skyway Boulevard

Walmart: 2957 Front Street, 6801 South Broadway Avenue, 3820 Highway 64 and 5050 Troup Highway

Walmart Neighborhood Market: 1900 ESE Loop 323