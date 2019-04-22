Today is Monday April 22, 2019
Officers Find 4 Bodies Inside Home

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2019 at 4:58 pm
FORT WORTH (AP) – Police in Fort Worth say officers who responded to a phone call from a home have found four bodies inside the residence in what authorities are describing as “an isolated incident.” Police say officers discovered the bodies Monday at the home in a residential neighborhood with an elementary school nearby in the northern part of the city. Investigators have not released any other details, including the manner of death. Police indicated that there’s no ongoing threat to the public.

