Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — House Democrats have subpoenaed former White House counsel Don McGahn for his testimony before the committee and for documents related to their investigation into obstruction of Justice by President Donald Trump.

“Following the scheduled testimony of Attorney General William Barr on May 2, 2019 and the expected testimony of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, which we have requested, the Committee has now asked for documents from Mr. McGahn by May 7, and to hear from him in public on May 21,” House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler said in a statement. “Mr. McGahn is a critical witness to many of the alleged instances of obstruction of justice and other misconduct described in the Mueller report. His testimony will help shed further light on the President’s attacks on the rule of law, and his attempts to cover up those actions by lying to the American people and requesting others do the same.”

An attorney for McGahn did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The White House didn’t return ABC News’ request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

