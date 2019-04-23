Today is Tuesday April 23, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Couple get 7 Years in Prison Each for Enslaving Guinean Girl

Posted/updated on: April 23, 2019 at 4:21 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

FORT WORTH (AP) – A suburban Fort Worth couple has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison each for enslaving a Guinean woman for 16 years. A federal judge in Fort Worth, Texas, sentenced Mohamed Toure and Denise Cros-Toure each to two seven-year terms and one five-year term, all sentences to be served concurrently. The 58-year-old Southlake, Texas, couple must also serve three years of supervised released upon completion of their prison terms and pay their victim $288,000 in restitution. They also will be deported to Guinea. Trial evidence showed the Toures brought the girl, then aged at least 5 years but perhaps as old as 13, from her rural Guinean village in 2000. They forced her to work without pay in their home until she fled and alerted authorities.

Couple get 7 Years in Prison Each for Enslaving Guinean Girl

Posted/updated on: April 23, 2019 at 4:21 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

FORT WORTH (AP) – A suburban Fort Worth couple has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison each for enslaving a Guinean woman for 16 years. A federal judge in Fort Worth, Texas, sentenced Mohamed Toure and Denise Cros-Toure each to two seven-year terms and one five-year term, all sentences to be served concurrently. The 58-year-old Southlake, Texas, couple must also serve three years of supervised released upon completion of their prison terms and pay their victim $288,000 in restitution. They also will be deported to Guinea. Trial evidence showed the Toures brought the girl, then aged at least 5 years but perhaps as old as 13, from her rural Guinean village in 2000. They forced her to work without pay in their home until she fled and alerted authorities.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement