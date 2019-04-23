DALLAS (AP) – The family of one of the six people killed in the crash of a twin-engine aircraft in the Texas Hill Country says the flight was to survey some property when the plane crashed. In a statement to KTRK-TV of Houston, the family of Houston landscape architect Marc Teppesen says he and associate Mark Scioneaux were on the scouting trip when Houston architect Scott Reagan Miller, Houston real estate investor Stuart Kensinger and his wife Angela Kensinger, and Houston investment banker Jeffrey Weiss died in the Monday plane crash. Weiss was the pilot on the flight from West Houston Airport when his Beechcraft BE58 went down while approaching Kerrville Municipal Airport, about 70 miles northwest of San Antonio.