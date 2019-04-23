NBC

(NEW YORK) — Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame opens nationwide Friday, and to mark the occasion, Jimmy Fallon gathered the film’s cast on The Tonight Show to summarize the franchise’s entire 21-film catalog in a parody of Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire.”

In the pre-recorded segment, Fallon, impersonating Joel from the original “We Didn’t Start the Fire” music video, was joined by original Avengers Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner — who play Tony Stark/Iron Man, Thor, Bruce Banner/Hulk, Steve Rogers/Captain America and Clint Barton/Hawkeye, respectively — along with Ant Man star Paul Rudd, Captain Marvel‘s Brie Larson, Iron Man‘s Don Cheadle, Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Karan Gillan, and Black Panther’s Angela Bassett.

The Tonight Show clip ended with a touching tribute to the man who really did start the fire many years ago — Marvel legend Stan Lee, who died at age 95 in November.

Last year, the cast of Avengers: Infinity War spoofed The Brady Bunch theme song with a parody called “The Marvel Bunch.” That video, which featured the cast in the familiar opening of the classic 1970s sitcom, has been viewed over 21 million times.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.