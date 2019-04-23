Marc Horn/The CW(NEW YORK) — Riverdale will officially say goodbye to Luke Perry’s character on Wednesday, according to the show’s creator, Roberto Aguirre Sacasa.

He tweeted Monday, “This week’s #Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed. As always, Fred’s imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son. Wish these scenes could go on forever…”

Perry portrayed Fred Andrews, the father of the show’s star character, Archie Andrews, played by K.J. Apa, until his sudden death from a stroke in March at age 52. Riverdale airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on the CW

