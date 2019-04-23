LPETTET/iStock (NEW YORK) — The winner of last month’s $768.4 million Powerball jackpot is set to come forward on Tuesday.

The winning ticket was sold in March at a Speedway in New Berlin, about 15 miles west of Milwaukee.

The jackpot — the third-largest in U.S. history at $768.4 million — has a lump sum cash value of $477 million, according to the Powerball website.

State law does not allow the winner to stay anonymous, said Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin.

“Get your affairs in order,” Polzin urged the winner at a news conference last month. “You have 180 days to claim your ticket here in Madison. So we certainly look forward to meeting you.”

A news conference announcing the winner is set for Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET.

