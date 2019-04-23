KERRVILLE (AP) – Three witnesses told investigators in central Texas that they saw a small plane “spiraling” before it crashed into the ground belly down, killing all six people on board. National Transportation Safety Board investigator Michael Folkerts says the twin-engine plane was last spotted on air traffic control equipment about 200 feet above the rocky terrain of Texas Hill Country. Folkerts says it hit the ground “upright” about 6 miles from the airport in Kerrville, killing everyone aboard. He says the Beechcraft BE58 crashed while moving at a high vertical but low horizontal speed that’s inconsistent with an attempted landing.