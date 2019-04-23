HARRISON COUNTY — A missing Harrison County man was found dead Saturday after dozens of East Texas families, including the man’s family members, spent days searching. According to our news partner KETK, Howard “Howie” Waldon, 34, of Uncertain, was found in Jeem’s Bayou in Louisiana early Saturday morning after friends, family and volunteers spent the past week searching for him, Waldon’s wife Amanda Waldon said on Saturday. “They said a fisherman found his body in the water in Jeems Bayou, off of LA Highway 2,” Waldon said. “It looks like he wrecked and ran off into the Louisiana side of Caddo Lake off of Highway 2.” It appears he ran off the road. Waldon was last seen leaving a restaurant in Jefferson around midnight April 13.