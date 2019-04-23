Today is Tuesday April 23, 2019
Co-star says sixth season will be all for ‘Better Call Saul’

Posted/updated on: April 23, 2019 at 10:04 am
Nicole Wilder/AMC/Sony Pictures Television(LOS ANGELES) — AMC’s Better Call Saul will end at the end of its sixth season — at least, that’s what series star Giancarlo Esposito tells Collider.

“It’s tricky with [co-creator Vince Gilligan]” says Esposito, who plays meth dealer Gustavo “Gus” Fring on the series. “If you look at the Breaking Bad model, he said five years, five seasons, but [with the split final season] it was really five and six.” 

Better Call Saul — the Breaking Bad spinoff that serves as a prequel to the original show — is currently in production on its fifth season. The show follows Bob Odenkirk’s con-man turned small-time lawyer, Jimmy McGill, six years before the events of Breaking Bad, in which he played a criminal known as Saul Goodman. 

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved. 

