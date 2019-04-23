WABC(NEW YORK) — Chanel Lewis, 22, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2016 murder of Karina Vetrano, who was beaten and strangled to death while out for a jog near her home in Queens.

The sentence was handed down by a judge who a day earlier rejected a defense motion to vacate Lewis’ conviction based on allegations of juror misconduct. Lewis was convicted after five hours of deliberations following his second trial after the first ended in a mistrial.

