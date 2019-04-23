Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — With some predicting Marvel Studios’ ultimate team-up movie, Avengers: Endgame, could have the world’s first billion dollar global opening weekend, theater chain AMC is trying to meet ticket demand with ’round-the-clock screenings.

The previous box office record holder was Endgame‘s cliffhanger predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War, which took in more than $257 million domestically last year.

Presales for Endgame have shattered the $100 million in advanced tickets scooped up back in 2015 by fans anticipating Star Wars: The Force Awakens by about $20 million, as has been reported.

On April 2, the day Avengers tickets became available, demand Thanos-snapped servers for AMC theaters and online retailer ATOM, and caused “virtual lines” on Fandango.

Deadline reports 29 AMC theaters will be open around-the-clock starting Thursday — technically a day before the film officially opens Friday. Eighteen AMC theaters will pull those all-nighters Thursday through Saturday; 17 will pull a 72-hour marathon, staying open all day from Thursday night through Sunday.

Additionally, if Endgame‘s 3-hour-plus run-time isn’t enough to test your mettle — or your bladder — three AMC theaters are showing all 22 Marvel Cinematic Universe films in a row: New York City’s AMC Lincoln Square, Chicago’s AMC River East, and AMC Metreon 16 in San Francisco.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

