TYLER – The Smith County Veterans Treatment Court for misdemeanor offenders has five new graduates. The court works with veterans charged with certain offenses. It helps them get the necessary treatment for any mental health issues. Goals set for those going through the program include finding a job and securing their finances; and going to alcohol, drug or anger management meetings and treatment. Since the program for misdemeanor offenders began in 2015, 10 veterans who have successfully completed it. The program takes one-to-two years to complete.

To be eligible, a veteran has to admit his guilt to a qualifying misdemeanor offense, and have a traumatic brain injury or a psychological disorder, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, related to their military service, or a military sexual trauma. The crime cannot be a premeditated one. Upon successful completion of the program, veterans can qualify to have their cases expunged from their criminal and arrest records. County Court-at-Law No. 2 Judge Taylor Heaton presides over the cases. A similar treatment court for some felony cases has also been formed. Smith County Veteran Services Officer Mike Roark said they are looking for a qualified applicant to go through the program.