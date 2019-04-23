Serena Williams posts video of daughter Olympia trying out tennis racquets

TPN/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- The apple certainly doesn't fall from the tree!

Tennis superstar Serena Williams posted this video of her daughter Olympia hitting the racquet closet not once, but four times!

"History in the making," she wrote in the caption as little Olympia gave each racquet a smash test!

Some of Williams' celebrity friends commented on the post. Singer Justin Timberlake wrote "Uh oh!" while actress Olivia Wilde said, "Already better than me."

Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, remarked: "Smash that racquet, baby girl!"

No matter what Olympia puts her young mind to, she will certainly have a wealth of coaches and supporters along the way to guide her.

If young Olympia does follow in her mother's footsteps, she will be hitting the court in just a few short years. Williams was just 4 years old when she started playing tennis and was a professional by the age of 14.

Olympia turns 2 in September.

