TYLER – Two teens have been arrested by Tyler police following an attempted robbery. Keith Whittington, 17, is charged with aggravated robbery and evading arrest. A 16 year old boy was charged with robbery. They are said to have tried to grab purses by force from a mother and daughter, knocking both to the ground and injuring the mother, but not seriously. The teens ran off and were chased by several persons who witnessed the incident. They caught both suspects before they were able to leave the area. They were both brought back to the scene on East Erwin, in downtown Tyler, where the 17 year old fled again and was later arrested by officers.