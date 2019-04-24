Today is Wednesday April 24, 2019
Traffic Stop Ends with Man Arrested in 1997 Homicide Case

Posted/updated on: April 24, 2019 at 4:38 am
HOUSTON (AP) – A routine traffic stop in South Texas has led to the arrest of a suspect in the 1997 road-rage shooting death of a Houston-area teen. In a statement Tuesday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says Daniel Duron III has been charged with murder and attempted capital murder in the death of 15-year-old Imel Jones and wounding of two other teens. The statement says a state trooper stopped a pickup truck on a farm road about 100 miles southwest of San Antonio. The driver identified himself by a false name and Social Security number. The trooper detained the man and took him to a Border Patrol station in nearby Carrizo Springs, where a fingerprint check revealed his true identity and warrant for his arrest. Another man is still sought.

