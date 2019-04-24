Today is Wednesday April 24, 2019
‘Shazam!’ star Zachary Levi hosting this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Posted/updated on: April 24, 2019 at 5:04 am
Steve Wilkie/ & © DC Comics (LOS ANGELES) — On the heels of his box office hit, Shazam!, Zachary Levi has been tapped to host this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Levi, whose other credits include Marvel’s Thor: The Dark World, the NBC series Chuck and Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, follows in the footsteps of previous MTV Movie & TV Awards hosts, including Tiffany Haddish, Adam Devine, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer, Conan O’Brien, Rebel Wilson, Russell Brand, Jason Sudeikis, and Andy Samberg, among others.

Categories and nominees will be announced in the coming weeks. The MTV Movie & TV Awards will be held June 17th in Santa Monica, California.

