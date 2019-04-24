Photo Cr: Patrick Harbron/CBS ©2018 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved(LOS ANGELES) — CBS All Access has renewed its original drama series The Good Fight for a fourth season.

The spin-off from CBS’ The Good Wife series follows Christine Baranski’s character, Diane Lockhart, as she’s forced out of her law firm after an enormous financial scam destroys her finances and the reputation of her goddaughter, played by Rose Leslie, leading them to join one of Chicago’s preeminent law firms.

The Good Fight, currently in its third season, also stars Cush Jumbo, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Michael Sheen and Delroy Lindo.

