ABC/Paula Lobo(LOS ANGELES) — Jennifer Garner graces the cover of People magazine’s Beautiful Issue 2019, and for more than just her looks.

On top of her acting career, the 47-year-old mother of three is an artist ambassador for Save the Children and markets her own brand of organic baby food, although time with her family is what she treasures the most these days.

Garner, who co-parents kids Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, seven, with ex-husband Ben Affleck, tells People, “I’m starting to get to the point where I realize this job is not going to be forever — not in the all-encompassing every meal, every moment, every day way that I have loved for the last thirteen years. It’s going to shift. But there’s beauty in how it works in episodes.”

And though Garner’s certainly known for her looks, she never thought of herself as being attractive.

“I was so not one of the pretty girls that I just bypassed insecurity and didn’t see myself as attractive at all,” she tells People. “It was not part of my life.”

When she’s not all glammed-up for the public, you’ll find Garner in her favorite attire: jeans, a sweater and sneakers.

“I’ll feel like the best possible version of myself,” says Garner, and her kids seem to agree. She says after a coming home from photo shoot or walking the red carpet, “They’ll look at me and say, ‘Can you wash your face? Can you put your hair in a ponytail and put your glasses and sweats on?'”

“And I see the compliment in that,” says Garner. “They just want me to look like Mom.”

People magazine’s Beautiful Issue 2019 hits newsstands Friday.