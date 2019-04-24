© 2018 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC. AND LEGENDARY PICTURES PRODUCTIONS, LLC(LOS ANGELES) — The final trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters was released Tuesday, finally giving us our best look yet at the iconic monsters in the movie — including the big bad, King Ghidorah, the three-headed dragon-like monster.

“If we stop Ghidorah, we stop them all,” says one character in the trailer.

The only hope of saving the planet, says another, is to “set Godzilla free.”

Just as the movie’s first trailer was hailed for its unexpectedly affecting use of the classical music favorite “Clair de Lune” as its soundtrack, the new trailer makes good use of an instrumental version of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” over a montage of monster battles.

Ghidorah first reared its ugly heads in the 1964 Japanese film Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster, followed by 1965’s Invasion of Astro Monster, 1968’s Destroy All Monsters, and Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah in 1991. It returns this time as the “alpha” monster, who summons the other titans — 17 of them in all — who threaten to destroy the Earth.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters — starring Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Ken Watanabe, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler and Bradley Whitford — opens nationwide May 31.

