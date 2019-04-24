Video may have killed the radio star but, Mazda killed the ability to air drum to good rock songs. While on the way to Dallas to celebrate the annual non-sighting of the Easter Bunny I turned on the very easy to use Bluetooth device, and cued up the Foo Fighters Learn to Fly. Anyone who knows the song knows that the drum parts were tailor made for air drumming. Problem is your hands can’t be on the wheel while you air drum. That’s a big problem with Mazda. The reason I know this is that the windshield practically exploded with the following warning message. *****PLEASE PUT YOUR HANDS ON THE STEERING WHEEL****. Alas, new overpowering tech strikes again.

Except for that one warning and the odd placement of infotainment center controls, I absolutely loved the 2019 Mazda CX-5.

Mazda has been consistently producing cars and SUV’s that are fun to drive and the CX-5 carries on that tradition with zippy acceleration and quick handling that make the CX-5 a blast to drive. The steering is just tight and crisp. I’ve said for years that the only cars that I can drive blind folded and recognize the manufacturer are the Mercedes and the BMW’s. There is just a certain feel to the steering of these cars. But the great thing about Mazda is that they offer a very similar experience behind the wheel at a fraction of the cost.

The car is just peppy enough to make things enjoyable. The 2.5-liter motor with SKYACTIV technology offers adequate power in normal mode, while a twitch of a toggle puts you into Sport Mode and allows for more spirited driving. The AWD feature plants the wheels and tires firmly on the ground. Even in Sport Mode the CX-5 offers very good mileage. I averaged just over 25MPG for the entire week. That’s with an almost 50/50 split of city and highway driving. Driving in a metro area seems to be one of the CX-5 best traits. The 2.5-liter power-plant delivers fantastic power as you ask it to overtake that white cross addled truck driver.

The cabin space is just as impressive as the power and handling. The CX-5 checks all of the comfort boxes and has more options than the 2020 democratic presidential candidates. From the wheel mounted controls for most of the tech to the center console mounted command center to control the rest. This is another one of my gripes about the Mazda and many other manufacture’s offerings. I may never get used to my radio controls on the center console. Is there not room on the dash for two little knobs that actually control the radio. I spent two days trying to acclimate myself to these controls. Once mastered however, the ease of use is obvious.



The 8-way adjustable-power driver’s seat is very comfortable and left me feeling rested after my trip from Tyler to Denton. That’s a two-and-a-half-hour drive with more stress than a marriage to Angelina Jolie. Yet the CX-5 handled every little exception on the trip in stride. The CX-5 seats five very comfortably.

Let’s not forget the most important item to my 15-year-old. Yes, the CX-5 is equipped with Apple CarPlay. Fear not droid users. Mazda has your back with ANDRIOD AUTO. Whatever you do however, do not attempt to air drum to either audio feature, as you will be more harshly chastised than Jake Elwood attending class at a Catholic school.

Safety items are almost too numerous to cover let’s just say you’ll be safer than Elton John at Coachella. From the ANTI-THEFT ENGINE IMOBILIZER (LOL), to the multiple outside cameras to navigate grocery store parking lots with ease.

All of the above is protected by a 60-month 60,000-mile Powertrain warranty and a 36-month 36,000-mile bumper to bumper warranty.

With prices starting around $25,000.00 and going up to the $36,000.00 model I tested, the Mazda CX-5 is absolutely a crossover you should not pass-over, even at Easter.