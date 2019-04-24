California bans racial discrimination against employees with natural hairstyles

Posted/updated on: April 24, 2019 at 12:49 pm

iStock(LOS ANGELES) -- California has joined other states in ending racial discrimination against people with natural hairstyles such as braids, twists and afros.



On Monday, the Senate passed the CROWN Act (Create a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair), which will ban discrimination against employees based off their hairstyle.



The bill was initially passed by Los Angeles Senator Holly J. Mitchell, who recently said in a speech, "A Google image search for 'unprofessional hairstyles' yielded only pictures of black women with their natural hair or wearing natural braids or twists."



She continued, "Although disheartening, not very surprising."



Toward the end of Mitchell's speech, the importance of the bill was apparent and passed unanimously with a 37-0 vote to move forward to the State Assembly.



Mitchell shared the news of the CROWN Act approval on Twitter, and many people were proud to see forward progress. One person wrote, "We hope this is the beginning of the end to racial discrimination based on hair in this country and around the world."



Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back