Today is Wednesday April 24, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Four Texas Prison Guards Fired, Two Resign for #FeelingCute Posts

Posted/updated on: April 24, 2019 at 3:49 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) – A Texas Department of Criminal Justice official says four prison guards have been fired and two others resigned over insensitive comments posted on social media. The Houston Chronicle reports that the guards were taking part in a #FeelingCute trend in which uniformed workers post selfies and describe what they’ll do during their shifts. Some comments prompted complaints from inmates’ relatives. TDCJ spokesman Jeremy Desel confirmed Wednesday that the dismissals are related to the postings but didn’t provide details. In one Twitter post, a woman wearing a Texas prison uniform said: “Feeling cute, might just gas some inmates today, IDK.” It’s unclear if she is among those fired or who resigned. Agency Executive Director Bryan Collier said on Facebook that the six don’t represent the thousands of prison workers who take “public safety seriously.”

Four Texas Prison Guards Fired, Two Resign for #FeelingCute Posts

Posted/updated on: April 24, 2019 at 3:49 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) – A Texas Department of Criminal Justice official says four prison guards have been fired and two others resigned over insensitive comments posted on social media. The Houston Chronicle reports that the guards were taking part in a #FeelingCute trend in which uniformed workers post selfies and describe what they’ll do during their shifts. Some comments prompted complaints from inmates’ relatives. TDCJ spokesman Jeremy Desel confirmed Wednesday that the dismissals are related to the postings but didn’t provide details. In one Twitter post, a woman wearing a Texas prison uniform said: “Feeling cute, might just gas some inmates today, IDK.” It’s unclear if she is among those fired or who resigned. Agency Executive Director Bryan Collier said on Facebook that the six don’t represent the thousands of prison workers who take “public safety seriously.”

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement