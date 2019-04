TYLER – A portion of a proposed large development in south Tyler has received city approval. The development, proposed by the Genecov Group, is in the Hollytree subdivision. The approval, on a 4 to 2 vote, was for 294 of the proposed 318 acres. What was not approved was around 20 acres of apartment buildings. The vote came following several hours of comments from the area residents. Many of then felt that the Gennecov proposal would adversely affect their property values.