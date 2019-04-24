Photo by David Bornfriend, courtesy of A24(LOS ANGELES) — Barry Jenkins’ Academy Award-winning film Moonlight is headed to Netflix next month.

The streaming platform’s Strong Black Lead account shared the news in a Tweet, adding a GIF from the movie, in which Mahershala Ali’s character, Juan, swims towards young Chiron.

“It brings me great pleasure to announce that @BarryJenkins‘ Academy Award-winning film Moonlight will be having its @netflix US debut on May 21,” the tweet reads.



The film, which won Oscars for both Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture in 2017, follows Chiron, a young black man in Miami who struggles with his sexuality identity.

The film also starred Ashton Sanders, Trevante Rhodes, Naomie Harris, Janelle Monáe and Ali, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film.

