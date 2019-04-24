code6d/iStock(WASHINGTON) — German banking giant Deutsche Bank has begun turning over financial records related to its business with President Donald Trump, in response to a subpoena from the New York attorney general’s office, a source familiar with the matter told ABC News on Wednesday.

As one of the Trump Organization’s most reliable lenders in recent years, Deutsche has come under scrutiny from several investigative bodies examining the president’s personal finances.

The New York attorney general’s office subpoenaed Deutsche Bank in March for records related to Trump’s unsuccessful NFL bid and several other Trump Organization projects — including Trump International Hotels in Chicago, Washington and Florida — another source familiar with the matter told ABC News at the time.

Earlier this month, the House Intelligence and Financial Services committees jointly subpoenaed Deutsche Bank as part of their ongoing investigation into President Donald Trump’s financial dealings and concerns about foreign influence over the Trump Organization.

In December 2017, special counsel Robert Mueller issued a subpoena to the German bank, though the nature of Mueller’s request was not clear.

The New York attorney general’s investigation is based, in part, on the testimony of Trump’s one-time personal attorney, Michael Cohen, who claimed that Trump had — in the past — defrauded insurance companies by misrepresenting the value of his assets.

In court documents filed Monday as part of a lawsuit against House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform’s chairman, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., attorneys for Trump and the Trump Organization called Cohen’s testimony a “political stunt” and “one of the worst examples of the House Democrats’ zeal to attack President Trump under the guise of investigations.”

The bank has previously said it was cooperating with ongoing inquiries as appropriate.

Both the New York attorney general’s office and Deutsche Bank declined to comment. CNN first reported Deutsche Bank’s cooperation in the probe.

