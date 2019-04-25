Man trapped in outdoor pillar among four arrested in CVS burglary

Wharton Police Department(WHARTON, Texas) -- Police arrested four suspected burglars at a CVS in Texas on Wednesday, including one inside a pillar outside.



Officers said they thwarted a burglary in progress at the drugstore in Wharton, Texas, about 60 miles southwest of Houston, using ladders to reach three suspects from the store's ceiling, according to the Wharton Police Department.



After three suspects scurried down the ladder, police were shocked to learn a fourth suspect had somehow gotten himself trapped in a pillar outside the store.



"Responding officers quickly set up a perimeter around the CVS Pharmacy store to gain control of the scene," the department said in a statement. "One subject, who had climbed down into one of the building’s exterior columns, was safely removed from said column and subsequently placed into custody."



The department posted aerial images from the scene to its Facebook page Wednesday night, showing a suspect trapped inside the square column with his hands behind his head.



It previously sent out a photo with a drawing of a stick figure to illustrate where the suspect was hiding, but the department said its Facebook followers found it hard to believe.



"Some still can’t believe that we found one of today’s four alleged burglary suspects within one of CVS' exterior pillars," the department said. "We felt confident that our stick figure drawing was proof enough, but for those still looking for more, here’s an actual picture of his position."

Wharton Police DepartmentPolice declined to release the suspects' names because they are "attempting to accurately gather the information needed."



It's unclear if any of them have been charged.



