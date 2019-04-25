ABC News(NEW YORK) — Severe weather was set to move into the Gulf Coast region on Thursday after three reported tornadoes, damaging straight-line winds over 60 mph and golf ball-sized hail from Texas to Louisiana the day before.

Parts of eastern Texas saw more than 8 inches of rain on Wednesday.

Severe weather watches and warnings, including tornado watches and warnings and severe thunderstorm watches, are in effect on Thursday morning.

The entire storm system will finally begin to move out of Texas and into the Gulf Coast states — from Louisiana to Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle — on Thursday afternoon.

This storm system will bring severe storms on Thursday to New Orleans; Jackson and Biloxi, Mississippi; Mobile and Montgomery, Alabama; and Tallahassee, Florida.

The biggest threat with these storms will be damaging winds of over 60 mph, with a few tornadoes possible. Heavy rain could produce flash flooding in urban areas, including New Orleans.

The whole storm system will move east Thursday night into Friday and bring heavy rain and strong storms for the East Coast.

The heaviest rain and strongest storms will hit the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic, while the Northeast should see heavy rain and gusty winds.

