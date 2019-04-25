Goldfish/Pepperidge Farm(NEW YORK) — Two beloved names are joining forces to create a new version of the snack that smiles back.

Goldfish created special-edition shaped crackers with the most recognizable faces of Toy Story, Buzz Light Year and Woody, to celebrate the release of the new Disney-Pixar film.

The baked cheddar cheese crackers will be available nationwide on May 1.

The package has immersive graphics and prominently features Bo Peep, who makes her triumphant return to the toy-filled team for the first time since Toy Story 2.

The highly anticipated movie hits theaters on June 21.

Pixar and ABC News are both part of parent company Disney.

