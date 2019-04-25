EAST TEXAS — Wide-spread damage following a reported tornado in San Augustine late Wednesday night. According to our news partner KETK, a tornado was reported at 11:20 pm, with damage at Highway 21 and Highway 96. At the peak of the warning, the National Weather Service confirmed a radar indicated tornado with confirmed reports from the San Augustine County Sheriff’s office of trees and power lines down. TxDot Lufkin advises people to stay clear of the area. No injuries have been reported. The power is out for all of the city. School administrators for San Augustine ISD have canceled classes Thursday.