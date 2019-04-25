AMC Theaters(NEW YORK) — Right now, at three theaters in the U.S. — AMC Lincoln Square 13 in New York, AMC River East 21 in Illinois, and AMC Metreon 16 in California — hard-core Marvel fans are more than 48 hours into what will be a 22-movie marathon.

It started Tuesday at 10 a.m. with 2008’s Iron Man — and as of right now, Avengers: Infinity War is just wrapping up. For the record, that leaves Ant-Man and the Wasp at 12:15, Captain Marvel at 2:30, and ultimately, the movie they’ve all been waiting for: Avengers: Endgame at 5 p.m.

A fan named Devon, attending with his buddy Luther, went to last year’s marathon — which was four movies shorter. As they told ABC Radio outside the theater in New York City, they’ve learned some hard lessons.

“This time we brought changes of clothes. We’ve mapped out all the Starbucks that are nearby so we can keep drinking coffee,” Devon explained. “Just really just trying to stay awake. You know, you got to try and plan out the movies you see the most and maybe take a nap here and there.”

Joshua, another Marvel Movie Marathon vet, says after he sees Endgame — for a total of 59 hours of superheroes — he still wants more.

“I got the tickets for part of the marathon. Then I have [an Endgame] ticket for next Tuesday,” he told ABC Radio.

“Then I have a ticket for next Saturday, and then I’ve two more tickets I believe for the next Wednesday. And also the next following Saturday. So, basically: May, I’ll be watching Endgame.”

As Earth’s Mightiest Heroes say in the film: “Whatever it takes.”

Marvel Studios, like ABC News, is owned by Disney.