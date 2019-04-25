ABC Radio(NEW YORK) — Loni Love is beaming about her new relationship with businessman James Welsh, but not for the reasons some may think.

Love tells ABC Radio that after meeting Welsh from a dating app, she knew he was a keeper when she realized that he didn’t know she was Loni Love from The Real. In fact, Love has a pretty funny story about when James actually realized she was famous.

“‘Why are you walking the carpet?'” Love recalls Welsh asking her when they first met at a film premiere. “‘Oh, you have a line in the movie?’ I was like, ‘No I don’t. I just got to walk the carpet.'”

She continues, “[Then we] went to a premiere party. And at the premiere party people from the movie kept coming up to me going, ‘Loni! I love you on The Real …’ And you can see when the first person came he was listening to them. And you could see his face change because he was like, ‘What?’ And then the next person, then the next person, and then it hit him: The Real.“

According to Loni, James’ initial ignorance to her celebrity was simply based upon the fact that “he’s a man.”

“And he has his own business… And so, we were talking and when I would mention, ‘Oh I got a comedy show,’ he thought, ‘Oh, it’s like a little open mic or something like that,'” she adds.



Thankfully for the couple, Love says she didn’t take offense to James’ lack of knowledge.

“So then, at one point, in the party — he turned he said, ‘I’m so sorry, I didn’t realize you were Loni Love from…,'” she says. “And I thought that was so cool and it was so sweet.”

