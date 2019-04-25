Discovery(NEW YORK) — Adam Savage turned a lifetime love of movies and movie props into a career as a Hollywood special effects guy, and then used his experience to create his award-winning show Mythbusters. Now, he’s got a brand new show. The eight-episode series on the Science and Discovery Channels is called Savage Builds.

Savage will take on some of the “biggest and baddest builds of his career,” according to Discovery — from an Iron Man-inspired 3D-printed titanium suit of armor capable of achieving flight, to Mad Max-inspired, post-apocalyptic-looking vehicles.

Savage tells ABC Radio, “I get to work with some of the most brilliant minds out there as we attempt to solve really absurd ideas that I’ve had in my head for a long time, but have never had the opportunity to dive into, until now.”

Savage has a legion of fans within the amateur prop building and costuming community, who appreciate the enthusiasm he has for recreating everything from Han Solo’s trusty blaster from Star Wars to wearable real-life NASA spacesuits — purely for the fun of it.

“I love communicating about the process,” he tells ABC Radio. “You know for me…the wearing [of costumes] on the [comic convention] floor…isn’t the finale.”

Adam explained the admiration from the cosplay community goes both ways.

“A lot of these folks that I’m talking to are inventing their own techniques…The amount of exploration and problem solving they’re doing in their own small spaces…is really cool…!”

Savage Builds debuts in June.