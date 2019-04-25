SAN ANGELO – A former Smith County youth minister is heading to prison for sexually assaulting a teen. Before Clinton Douglas Brackett, 34, was the director of youth ministries at First United Methodist Church in Lindale, he was employed at a church in Ballinger. It was there where he began a sexual relationship with a girl younger than 17. The San Angelo Standard-Times reports that Brackett, on Wednesday, pleaded guilty to one of the four counts of sexual assault of a child. In a plea agreement, he was sentenced to eight years in prison. He will now have to register as a sex offender.