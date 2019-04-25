SMITH COUNTY – The Smith County sheriff’s office has completed a compliance check of registered sex offenders who live in the county. Sheriff Larry Smith said it took two days to conduct the check with around 40 officers from 8 different agencies. Of the 406 persons who were checked, four were found to be out of compliance and two others were not at home and notices were left. The unannounced and comprehensive residential verification checks of this type are conducted on a regular basis in the county. The sheriff said sex offenders have strict requirements. If they violate any of their registration requirements, a warrant will be issued for their arrest.