Summer Research Fellowships for Several TJC Students

Posted/updated on: April 25, 2019 at 1:45 pm
TYLER – Three Tyler Junior College students have been accepted for paid summer research fellowships. The funds come from the Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation program, which is funded by the National Science Foundation. Jeannie Nghiem, a TJC biology and chemistry major from Tyler, has accepted a fellowship at The University of Texas at El Paso, a Division 1 research institution. Martin Morales Alvarez, electrical engineering major and Marco Rodriguez, engineering major, both from Tyler, will both be participating in summer fellowships at UT Tyler.

