WHITE OAK – A man picked up in White Oak, following a domestic dispute, is now facing a weapon’s charge. Arrested was Fabian Hugo Castro, 19, of Longview. A search of the man, after he was placed in handcuffs, turned up an Uzi submachine gun. It had 24 rounds in the clip and it had a retractable stock, which would allow the user to turn it into a rifle. They feel the weapon may have been stolen, since the serial number had been filed off. Now, besides the weapons charge, Castro also has outstanding warrants from Smith and Gregg Counties. He remains in the Gregg County Jail under bonds totaling $30,000.