TYLER – Officials with Tyler and Smith county have signed a resolution which supports a bill creating a utility district in southern Smith County. The utility district would be in an area between the cities of Tyler and Bullard, an area that is predominately serviced by private utility companies. The area would be known as the Rose City Municipal District, or MUD. The bill was introduced in the current legislative session by State Representative Matt Schaefer of Tyler. The proposed district would have the authority to issue bonds, impose fees, and provide sewer and wastewater services and contract with the City to operate and maintain the district’s sewer and wastewater facilities. Officials feel, if the new district becomes a reality, residents in the area may one day see better sewer and wastewater services at lower costs.

According to the proposed bill, the district would be overseen by a board of five directors appointed by the local governing bodies and the state representative whose legislative district encompasses the majority of the area. The passage of the resolution and the filing of the bill are first steps on a long road within and outside of the legislature.