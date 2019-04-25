RENO, Nev. (AP) – Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke says he’s glad former Vice President Joe Biden has joined the race. The former Texas congressman told reporters during a campaign stop in Reno on Thursday that Biden brings “some extraordinary experience in public service” to the competition for the party’s 2020 presidential nomination. He said it’s good for Democrats and good for America. O’Rourke says Biden is joining an “extraordinary field of candidates with amazing diversity and backgrounds,” experience, and life stories.

O’Rourke said after a speech to the University of Nevada Young Democrats at a coffee shop on the edge of the Reno campus that it’s not for him to decide whether Biden should be considered the front-runner in the race, or whether he’s too much of a centrist candidate. O’Rourke says it’s up to voters to “make those sort of judgments” based on all the candidates’ records, positions on issues and vision for the future of the country.