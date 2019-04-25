Chuck Hodes/FOX.(LOS ANGELES) — Jussie Smollett’s final season appearance on Empire Wednesday’s night was one for the history books: It featured the first black gay wedding.

The episode titled, “Never Doubt I Love,” featured his character Jamal and Jamal’s fiancé Kai, played by Toby Onwumere, reciting their vows and even jumping the broom. As Empire star Gabourey Sidibe points out, their wedding made television history.

“Tonight, #Empire will give life to a monumental love story by marrying 2 black, gay men for the first time in television history,” Sidibe tweeted. “Please join us in celebration until it’s no longer a phenomenon to see 2 people of the same sex and race love each other proudly, on prime time TV.”

Then, in another tweet, the actress commented on the importance of the moment for the LGBTQ community.

“Well for young LGBTQ members of color who grow up feeling like they’ll never have love and romance, or that life long partnership isn’t in the cards for them, seeing a representation of love and normalcy in bodies and families that look like their own, in media is important,” she wrote.



As previously reported, Smollett was written out of the final two episodes of the FOX series due to the controversy surrounding his alleged hate crime hoax. In the episode, his character’s honeymoon is used to explain his upcoming absence.

There is still no official word on whether Smollett will return for another season. However, it appears all of his cast mates want him brought back. Yesterday, they sent a letter to network executives asking that Smollett be invited to rejoin the cast.

21st Century Fox — which produces Empire — is now a part of Disney, ABC’s parent company.

