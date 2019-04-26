LONGVIEW – The investigation continues into a fatal accident in Longview. It happened around 10:15 Tuesday night in the area of Nelson and Green Street. Harold Garrett, 62, of Longview was hit by a vehicle that left the scene. He was found lying in the highway and later died at a Longview Hospital. Green Street was closed from Nelson Street to Melton Street during the investigation, until 12:15 Wednesday morning. Anyone with information is asked to call the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867.