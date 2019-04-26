Today is Friday April 26, 2019
Trump denies paying North Korea $2 million for Otto Warmbier’s care

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2019 at 7:00 am
Xinhua/Lu Rui via Getty Images(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump denied that the U.S. paid North Korea $2 million for Otto Warmbier's care after reports emerged Thursday that the regime forced U.S. officials to sign a pledge to do so.

"No money was paid to North Korea for Otto Warmbier, not two Million Dollars, not anything else," the president tweeted.

Warmbier, an American college student detained by North Korea for allegedly stealing a propaganda poster, died six days after he was freed and handed over to U.S. officials in June 2017.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

