Xinhua/Lu Rui via Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump denied that the U.S. paid North Korea $2 million for Otto Warmbier’s care after reports emerged Thursday that the regime forced U.S. officials to sign a pledge to do so.

“No money was paid to North Korea for Otto Warmbier, not two Million Dollars, not anything else,” the president tweeted.

“President Donald J. Trump is the greatest hostage negotiator that I know of in the history of the United States. 20 hostages, many in impossible circumstances, have been released in last two years. No money was paid.” Cheif Hostage Negotiator, USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2019

No money was paid to North Korea for Otto Warmbier, not two Million Dollars, not anything else. This is not the Obama Administration that paid 1.8 Billion Dollars for four hostages, or gave five terroist hostages plus, who soon went back to battle, for traitor Sgt. Bergdahl! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2019

Warmbier, an American college student detained by North Korea for allegedly stealing a propaganda poster, died six days after he was freed and handed over to U.S. officials in June 2017.

