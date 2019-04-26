Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage(LONDON) -- Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will have a big decision to make once their baby is born: Who the godparents will be for their first-born child. The royal couple are expected to pick several men and women to stand by their child at his or her christening and throughout his or her life. And Harry and Meghan have no shortage of friends and family to choose from. There's Harry's extended royal family and his close circle of friends, as well as Meghan's friends, including those from her pre-Harry days, like Serena Williams and Jessica Mulroney, a fashion stylist. Meghan and Mulroney met while Meghan filmed Suits in Toronto, long before she met Prince Harry. Mulroney's three children played a role in Harry and Meghan's wedding, including her twin sons, who memorably carried the train of Meghan's wedding dress as she entered St. George's Chapel. Meanwhile, Williams and Meghan have stayed close as Meghan became a member of Britain's royal family. The tennis star and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, attended Meghan and Harry's wedding last May. Williams, a mother of one, said last year after Meghan's pregnancy was announced that the two friends had been "relying on each other a lot recently." Williams was also one of the organizers of Meghan's star-studded baby shower in New York City earlier this year. Another celebrity, Amal Clooney, is also among the names discussed by royal watchers as a possible godparent. Clooney and her husband, George Clooney, attended Harry and Meghan's wedding. The international human rights lawyer was also a visible presence at Meghan's New York City baby shower. Meghan also has a close circle of girlfriends from her childhood to her time as a student at Northwestern University whom she may turn to, among them Benita Litt, a childhood friend whose daughters were bridesmaids at Meghan's wedding. On Harry's side, he may turn to Tom Inskip, one of his oldest friends who was known as his "partner in crime" during his bachelor days. Another possibility as a godmother is Harry's cousin, Zara Tindall. Harry was reportedly named a godfather to her youngest child, Lena Tindall, in March. If history proves correct, it is not likely that Harry and Meghan will choose their baby's uncle and aunt, Prince William and Kate, to serve as godparents. Harry is not godfather to any of William and Kate's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Prince William and Kate veered from royal tradition in naming only one royal, Zara Tindall, among the seven godparents of their oldest child, Prince George. Princess Charlotte's godparents include Princess Diana's niece, the Hon. Laura Fellowes; Kate's cousin, Adam Middleton; and three of the couple's friends, Sophie Carter, James Meade and Thomas van Straubenzee. William and Kate asked six friends and family members to be Prince Louis' godparents: Lucy Middleton, a cousin of Kate, and Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, Nicholas van Cutsem, Guy Pelly, Lady Laura Meade and Sophie Carter. We'll have to wait and see who Meghan and Harry pick. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Will Prince Harry and Meghan’s baby have A-list godparents?

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2019 at 7:31 am

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage(LONDON) -- Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will have a big decision to make once their baby is born: Who the godparents will be for their first-born child.



The royal couple are expected to pick several men and women to stand by their child at his or her christening and throughout his or her life.



And Harry and Meghan have no shortage of friends and family to choose from.



There's Harry's extended royal family and his close circle of friends, as well as Meghan's friends, including those from her pre-Harry days, like Serena Williams and Jessica Mulroney, a fashion stylist.



Meghan and Mulroney met while Meghan filmed Suits in Toronto, long before she met Prince Harry.



Mulroney's three children played a role in Harry and Meghan's wedding, including her twin sons, who memorably carried the train of Meghan's wedding dress as she entered St. George's Chapel.



Meanwhile, Williams and Meghan have stayed close as Meghan became a member of Britain's royal family.



The tennis star and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, attended Meghan and Harry's wedding last May.



Williams, a mother of one, said last year after Meghan's pregnancy was announced that the two friends had been "relying on each other a lot recently."



Williams was also one of the organizers of Meghan's star-studded baby shower in New York City earlier this year.



Another celebrity, Amal Clooney, is also among the names discussed by royal watchers as a possible godparent.



Clooney and her husband, George Clooney, attended Harry and Meghan's wedding. The international human rights lawyer was also a visible presence at Meghan's New York City baby shower.



Meghan also has a close circle of girlfriends from her childhood to her time as a student at Northwestern University whom she may turn to, among them Benita Litt, a childhood friend whose daughters were bridesmaids at Meghan's wedding.



On Harry's side, he may turn to Tom Inskip, one of his oldest friends who was known as his "partner in crime" during his bachelor days.



Another possibility as a godmother is Harry's cousin, Zara Tindall. Harry was reportedly named a godfather to her youngest child, Lena Tindall, in March.



If history proves correct, it is not likely that Harry and Meghan will choose their baby's uncle and aunt, Prince William and Kate, to serve as godparents.



Harry is not godfather to any of William and Kate's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.



Prince William and Kate veered from royal tradition in naming only one royal, Zara Tindall, among the seven godparents of their oldest child, Prince George.



Princess Charlotte's godparents include Princess Diana's niece, the Hon. Laura Fellowes; Kate's cousin, Adam Middleton; and three of the couple's friends, Sophie Carter, James Meade and Thomas van Straubenzee.



William and Kate asked six friends and family members to be Prince Louis' godparents: Lucy Middleton, a cousin of Kate, and Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, Nicholas van Cutsem, Guy Pelly, Lady Laura Meade and Sophie Carter.



We'll have to wait and see who Meghan and Harry pick.



