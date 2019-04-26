Marvel Studios(NEW YORK) — It looks like Google also has Avengers: Endgame fever. That’s right, the all-powerful, all knowing search engine is aping a similarly “cursed with knowledge” megalomaniac — with an interactive search of his name: Thanos.

Doing so reveals your usual information results for the Marvel Comics-turned Marvel Studios villain. But clicking an animated version of his mighty Infinity Gauntlet on the right side and you’ll hear that dreaded finger “snap” — and watch as your search results reduced to digital dust on your screen.

As your results fade away like so many of your heroes — and half of all life in the universe — did at the climax of Infinity War, your search results will plummet.

Unless you’ve been trapped on a distant planet and had a moon dropped on your head, you already know Avengers: Endgame is now playing.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

